Keith Tripp has withdrawn from the District 55 Seat 4 special election, according to Lynne West, director of the Laurens County Board of Voter Registration and Elections.
Tripp submitted a letter to the Board of Voter Registration and Elections stating that he has withdrawn his name as a candidate, said West.
Tripp was on the ballot with Betty Ann Neely and Mike Hughes. The special election was postponed by Gov. Henry McMaster during the coronavirus crisis with no rescheduled date at this time.
The special election was needed after Mark Earle resigned from the board. Earle was elected in 2018 to replace Jim Lollis.
