Laurens County School District 55 and 56 announced on Monday that Tuesday, January 18 will be an eLearning day.
According to District 56, all assignments for students can be found in student's Google classroom. These assignments should be accessible without a need for Internet access.
District 55 also announced that all afterschool activities will be canceled for Tuesday, January 18.
According to District 55, teachers will post assignments for students and there will be no live instruction. Students will have five school days from the date of return to complete assignments.
