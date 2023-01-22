Straight Street of Laurens announced on Sunday the selection of Van Tumblin as their new executive director.
Tumblin is a native of Laurens County and the owner of Tumblin Automotive since 2001. Tumblin, along with his wife Keri, will open the youth center after a re-opening date is announced.
Tumblin replaces Wayne French, who retired in November after over 20 years with the organization.
Straight Street of Laurens was closed during the search for a new executive director.
