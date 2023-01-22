324340470_2142144659326429_438360702968452669_n.jpg

Straight Street of Laurens announced on Sunday the selection of Van Tumblin as their new executive director.

Tumblin is a native of Laurens County and the owner of Tumblin Automotive since 2001. Tumblin, along with his wife Keri, will open the youth center after a re-opening date is announced.

Tumblin replaces Wayne French, who retired in November after over 20 years with the organization.

Straight Street of Laurens was closed during the search for a new executive director.