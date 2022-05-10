The first group of college graduates from the Laurens District 55 High School Middle College program walked across the stage at the spring graduation ceremony at Piedmont Technical College on May 5.
Twelve students participated in this new program in partnership with PTC.
The Middle College program is an opportunity for LDHS students to earn an Associate in Arts degree at PTC while they are still enrolled in high school. These students have completed 60 credit hours toward their bachelor’s degrees that they can apply toward a four-year college of their choice.
Graduates are: Amareeyuna Anderson, Nadia Anderson, Paola Diaz-Reynoso, Nya Anderson, Alyssa Cunningham, Miquala Fortson, Navia Blanding, Nadia Sanders, Sa'Nya Floyd, Kalee Salcedo, Bradlee Bell and Jackson Edwards.
