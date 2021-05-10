Two people were arrested on Sunday afternoon after a welfare check at a home in Ware Shoals.
Laurens County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 8000 area of Indian Mound Road around 2:45pm, conducting a welfare check on children living at that residence. Upon arrival, deputies observed the home and property to be in deplorable condition, with large piles of trash, broken glass, nails, and multiple uncapped hypodermic needles on the ground where the children were playing.
Inside of the home, deputies observed there to be no running water, no food, one single bed for all of the children to sleep in, multiple piles of dog feces in the floor, exposed wiring, no kitchen sink, and a sagging floor.
Deputies located unprotected razor blades, drug paraphernalia items, and several plastic baggies containing white crystal-like residue in plain sight and within easy reach of the children. Methamphetamine was also found at the residence.
Two dogs were discovered outside, completely covered in mange with no food, water, or shelter. The animals and three children were removed from the premises.
Ashley Roach, of the home, was arrested and charged with 3 counts of Unlawful Neglect of a Child and Possession of Meth with Intent to Distribute. Daniel Ivey, of the home, was arrested and charged with 3 counts of Unlawful Neglect of a Child.
“These situations are heart breaking," said Sheriff Don Reynolds. "For children to live in conditions such as these is despicable. All too often, people choose to live in filth and condemn their children.”
