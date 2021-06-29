Deputies with the Laurens County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence on Billy Leopard Road in Cross Hill at approximately 6am on Friday, June 25 in reference to a suicide.
Upon arrival, deputies observed the deceased individual in the front yard of the home. After further investigation, it appeared that this residence was a makeshift transitional home for vulnerable adults known as We Are Here For You LLC, where seven individuals were residing.
The facility was a single-wide mobile home without proper licensing nor the necessary medical care for the consumers living there. There was not adequate sleeping space and supervision. The mobile home was not compliant with building code requirements.
The owners of this transitional home, Eric Lee Belcher and Dana Nataye James, both of Inman, were arrested and charged with six counts of Knowing and Willful Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult.
If you have any information regarding We Are Here For You LLC, contact Investigator Cook (864-984-4967) or report anonymously to CrimeStoppers (864-68-CRIME).
“This residence was functioning as a business," said Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds. "I am concerned about the care and supervision these vulnerable individuals received while residing here. We are monitoring this situation closely and working with DHEC and the Department of Mental Health.”
