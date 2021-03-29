Two people were arrested on multiple charges over the weekend after a LCSO K9 alerted his handler to a large quantity of meth.
Around 9:15PM on Friday night, a LCSO deputy was in the area of Highway 252 and Boyds Mill Pond Road when he observed a vehicle displaying an improper and expired tag leaving a residence associated with drug activity. The deputy conducted a traffic stop, at which time the passenger did admit to having drug paraphernalia.
K9 Joeri was utilized at this time to conduct a search of the vehicle and he did alert his handler. Approximately 58 grams of Methamphetamine were seized.
Christie Ann Simpson of Ninety Six was arrested without incident and charged with Conspiracy, Distribution of Meth (3rd or subsequent offense), and Trafficking in Meth.
William Woodard Hensley of Ninety Six was arrested and charged with Uninsured Motor Vehicle and Conspiracy.
“Once again hard work, dedication, and teamwork resulted in removing these drugs from the street," said Sheriff Don Reynolds. "Our K9 Deputies are very much a part of our team and together, the Deputy and K9 put these individuals where they belong- in jail.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.