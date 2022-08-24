Two people were arrested and charged on Monday after 42 dogs were removed from a residence on Hwy. 221 in Enoree.
At approximately 1PM, Laurens County Sheriff's Office Animal Control responded to the 27000 area of Highway 221 North in Enoree in reference to a welfare check on multiple dogs located at this residence. Upon arrival, deputies immediately noticed a female dog with significant hair loss and sores located in a pen without proper shelter along with her puppies.
Several other dogs were located in wire crates covered in feces with no food or water available to them. Deceased dogs were also discovered on the property.
Joyce Elaine Bynum, of Enoree, was charged with three counts of Felony Ill Treatment of Animals, with torture, nine counts of Ill Treatment of Animals, in general.
Robert Franklin Harrison, of Enoree, was charged with three counts of Felony Ill Treatment of Animals, with torture and nine counts of Ill Treatment of Animals, in general.
“These disgusting incidents are way too common," said Sheriff Don Reynolds. "People live this way, doing terrible things to defenseless animals while creating health hazards around them. The judges should take note and hold these kind of people fully accountable. Thank you Anderson County PAWS, Charleston Animal Society, and the Humane Society of the United States for your dedication and assistance in terrible situations such as this one.”
