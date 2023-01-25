Two search warrants executed by the Laurens Police Dept. detectives bureau on January 20 led to multiple arrests on Holmes Street in Laurens.
Having prior knowledge that two locations possessed firearms while dealing drugs, the LPD SWAT team executed a search warrant at 309 Holmes Street and the SLED SWAT team executed the search warrant at 300 Holmes Street.
The search warrant at 309 Holmes Street produced the seizure of countersurveillance equipment, 6.75 lbs. total weight of Marijuana/THC products, 20 Schedule 3 & 4 Narcotic pills, 15 LSD tabs, 10 gm of Psilocybin Mushrooms, 6 gm of Methamphetamine, a rifle and a sawed off shotgun.
Kurt Thompson, 35, was charged with: Possession with intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with intent to Distribute Psilocybin Mushrooms, Possession with intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Possession with intent to Distribute Methamphetamine within close proximity to a School, Park or Playground, Possession of LSD, Possession of Schedule 3 Controlled Substance and Possession of Schedule 4 Controlled Substance.
The search warrant at 300 Holmes Street produced the seizure of pressed pills containing Fentanyl and a gun with extended magazines.
Kenyatti Abney, 22, was charged with Possession with intent to Distribute Fentanyl.
“Investigations like this are ongoing in the city of Laurens and begin a multitude of different ways,” said the LPD. “We ask for the assistance of the general public to provide us with tips. We are also being proactive with our Uniformed Officers conducting traffic stops actively looking for signs of drug activity, which will be followed up on by our Detectives.”
“We are always looking for ways to make a positive impact on the community and ridding the area of drug dealers is one of the most important ones,” said Chief Keith Grounsell. “We are grateful to have 100% support of the Mayor, City Administrator and City Council to aggressively rid the streets of this poison that has caused over 100,000 overdoses across America last year.”
If you know or suspect drug activity in your neighborhood, please contact the LPD at 864-984-3532 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
