Piedmont Technical College (PTC) recently announced its recipients of the annual NISOD Excellence Awards. 2021 honorees from PTC are Henry Ecker (faculty/computer technology instructor) and Deshawn Morgan (staff/financial aid counselor).
NISOD’s Excellence Awards recognize men and women each year who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment and contribution to their students and colleagues. In 1989, NISOD hosted its first ceremony honoring NISOD Excellence Award recipients. The response to that ceremony was so positive that NISOD began what has become the largest and most inspiring gathering that recognizes the contributions and achievements of community and technical college faculty, administrators and staff.
“I am thrilled that these members of the PTC family are receiving this well-deserved recognition,” said PTC President Dr. Hope Rivers. “Their relentless pursuit of excellence and support for our students is on display every single day. Congratulations to Henry and Deshawn. Well done!”
Excellence Award recipients are recognized during NISOD’s annual International Conference on Teaching and Leadership Excellence, to be held virtually April 28-30, 2021. Excellence Awards recipients receive a specially cast, pewter medallion hung on a burnt-orange ribbon.
“Recognizing those individuals who have contributed to student success and their college’s mission is something we look forward to doing each year,” said Dr. Edward J. Leach, NISOD’s Executive Director. “The extraordinary work of these men and women includes not only what they do for their students and colleagues, but what they do for the communities in which they live and work. We’re honored to be able to play a part in celebrating their achievements.”
