Two Laurens District High School students, Wesley Veal and Emma Clough, were recently selected to attend STEM Signing Day presented by Boeing.
Only two students are selected from Laurens county every year for this prestigious honor. STEM Signing Day celebrates high school seniors who choose to pursue STEM-related careers at technical programs, two-and four-year colleges, and universities.
Veal and Clough will be traveling to Charleston on May 20 to celebrate this recognition with students from all over the state.
Veal is a triple Career and Technology Education completer in the Welding, Automotive Technology, and Pre-Engineering Project Lead the Way programs. He plans to pursue a career in Diesel Mechanics after completing his education at Greenville Technical College.
Clough is also a triple Career and Technology Education completer in the Health Science, Biomedical Sciences Project Lead the Way, and Pre-Engineering Project Lead the Way programs. She plans to attend Charleston Southern and pursue a career in Biochemistry to do research.
