Two men are under arrest after shots were fired into a residence and a vehicle in Laurens on Sunday night.
Laurens Police Dept. officers were dispatched to First Street, near South Harper Street Ext., regarding shots being fired just before 9pm on Sunday night.
Upon arrival, officers found an unoccupied white Chevrolet SUV in a ditch at the intersection of South Harper Ext. and First Street. After further investigation, three shots were discovered to have been fired into the rear window of the vehicle.
Officers began canvassing the area to locate the driver and any potential victims.
Officers were informed that a residence on the same corner had been shot into during the incident and a bullet entered the residence and was lodged in a bedroom wall where the owner of the home was sleeping. Fortunately, no one was injured in the residence.
Witnesses said the incident began at the corner of First Street and Second Street when the individual in the SUV fired shots towards a group of people standing in the yard of a residence on Second Street. Officers were told that an individual standing in the yard fired back at the SUV.
During the course of the investigation, officers learned that the driver of the SUV was Zikevious Rice, who was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharding a firearm into a dwelling and discharding a firearm in the city limits.
LPD officers also arrested Montrarius Dejon Bailey and charged him with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of stolen property and discharging a firearm in the city limits. Bailey's firearm was recovered and found to have been stolen in 2020.
Both were transported to the Johnson Detention Center and bond was denied on both attempted murder charges.
"I am proud of the work our officers put in on this incident to bring it to a swift resolution," said Laurens Police Chief Chrissie Latimore. "I am also happy that our community came together to assist us in this investigation, showing that they too stand against these sorts of incidents. It is only through partnering with our community that we can resolve incidents such as this thoroughly and decisively. The Laurens Police Dept. hopes that this incident will send a message to our community that neither the LPD nor the citizens of Laurens will tolerate this sort of activity."
