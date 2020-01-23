Arrests have been made regarding another case, this one in Fountain Inn, regarding mistreatment of animals.
On Tuesday, at about 8:30 a.m., deputies to 298 Bryson Rd., Fountain Inn, at the request of Laurens County Animal Control. They found 32 dogs, most chained up and appearing malnourished and in poor health.
Arrested were Jerry Westmoreland and Chicuan Amaker, both of the residence, who were charged with ill treatment of animals.
“I spoke about the mistreatment of animals just last week, and it is unfortunate that we are dealing with yet another case this week,” Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds said. “For someone to treat an animal this way is absolutely despicable, and the motivation is truly greed. Laurens Animal Control has proven to be a valuable resource in these situations, and we are grateful for their hard work and dedication to the animals.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.