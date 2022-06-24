Two new businesses are opening in downtown Clinton, according to Facebook posts on Thursday.
Laila’s Place Ice Cream will be opening at 200 West Main Street. They have a location in Newberry, featuring a deli café, donuts, custom cakes and premium ice cream. For more information, visit www.lailasplace.com.
Stogie’s on Musgrove will be opening at 100 Musgrove Street. Located in the former Adair’s Men’s Shop, Stogie’s on Musgrove will be a cigar bar with fine hand-rolled cigars, beer and wine. Follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/stogiesonmusgrove/.
