Piedmont Technical College (PTC) recently held a Scholarship Luncheon to recognize student recipients of dozens of PTC Foundation scholarships for 2022.
This year’s winners of the West Fraser PTC Golf Classic Scholarship — available to a student residing in Laurens, Greenwood or Newberry County and enrolled in the Electric Engineering Technology, Mechanical Engineering Technology, or Mechatronics Technology program — are Anthony Alvarez-Robles of Newberry, and John Roland of Laurens.
