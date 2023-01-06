One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on I-26 near Joanna on Thursday night, according to SCHP LCpl Tyler Tidwell.
The crash occurred near the 59 mile marker eastbound around 8:57pm.
A 2010 Subaru sedan and a 2000 Chevrolet Astro van were traveling eastbound on I-26 when they made contact, said Tidwell. The Subaru ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
The driver of the Subaru was transported to Spartanburg. The passenger in the Subaru is deceased.
The identity of the victim has not been released by the Laurens County Coroner’s Office.
The driver of the Astro van was not injured.
The crash is currently under investigation by the SCHP.
