Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Wednesday arrested two Laurens County women in connection to an incident where without authorization a resident at the Whitten Regional Center in Clinton was strapped to a toilet with a Toilet Pelvic Position Device for nearly eight hours.
Mariquita Antionetta Mcgowan, 35, of Clinton, and Jasmine Lariane Tomika Carter, 25, of Cross Hill, were each charged with neglect of a vulnerable adult.
The SLED investigation was requested by the Whitten Regional Center.
Mcgowan and Carter were booked at the Laurens County Detention Center.
The case will be prosecuted by the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.