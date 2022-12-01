An arrest was made on Thursday in reference to an attempted murder that occurred earlier this year.
Agents with the U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Davoris Tanyata Smiley for Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime. The arrest was a result of a shooting incident that occurred in October of this year in Laurens.
LPD investigators have been working on locating Smiley with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Service. Officers were able to apprehend Smiley on Thursday at a location in Greenville. Smiley is currently awaiting a bond hearing while being held at the Johnson Detention Center.
“I am proud of my detectives for their endless pursuit of this dangerous individual and grateful for the assistance of the US Marahal’s Fugitive Task Force," said Laurens Chief Keith Grounsell. "Working jointly with our federal partners means that nobody is beyond our reach and the strong arm of the law.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.