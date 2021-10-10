police lights

An unborn child was killed following a collision near Gray Court on Saturday morning, according to Trooper Brandon Bolt.

The incident occurred around 7:23am on North Old Laurens Road near Stoddard Mill Road, approximately two miles north of Gray Court.

A 33-year-old female from Simpsonville was driving a 2006 Nissan Maxima north on Old Laurens Road, when she crossed the center line and hit a 2015 Chrysler 200 head-on, said Bolt. The Chrysler 200 was driven by a 49-year-old female from Enoree.

The driver of the Chrysler 200 was injured, was wearing a seatbelt and was transported by EMS to an area hospital. The driver of the Nissan Maxima was wearing a seatbelt, was injured and entrapped and had to be extricated from the vehicle. She was airlifted to an area hospital.

This accident is under investigation by the SCHP.