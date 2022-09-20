The Union County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a Laurens County woman wanted in connection with a murder on Sept. 1.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to 617 Prospect Corner Rd. in reference to an unconscious male. According to the UCSO, during the investigation, it was learned that the male subject had been murdered.
The UCSO is asking the public’s help in locating Alexis Fiana Jones. If anyone knows of her whereabouts, please call CrimeStoppers at 864-427-0800 or the UCSO at 864-429-1611.
Jones was listed on the GoLaurens.com Arrest Report on Dec. 2, 2021. Jones was booked with a Mountville address and charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request and ill treatment of animals in general, torture.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.