The way customers interact with banks is rapidly evolving, and people are increasingly adopting convenient services that don’t require visiting a branch location.
To better serve these changing needs, United Community Bank has decided to consolidate their resources and combine select branches, resulting in the closure of the Clinton branch, effective Dec. 4, 2020.
UCB will continue to serve customers at their other United Community Bank locations in Laurens at 101 West Main Street or 501 Church Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.