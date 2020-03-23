In an effort to serve customers, protect employees and support communities amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19, all United Community Bank branches will shift to a drive-thru and appointment-only service model, effective Tuesday, March 24.
In-branch services such as loan closings, access to safe deposit boxes and wire transfers will be available via a scheduled in-person appointment, and customers are encouraged to call their local branch to schedule a convenient time during normal business hours.
United encourages customers to utilize the variety of digital banking options available, which can be found on ucbi.com and using the United Mobile App.
"We are also taking steps to make accessing United even easier, including increasing mobile deposit limits for added convenience and temporarily removing the ATM Transaction/Balance Inquiry fee charged by United for customers using a non-United or Publix Presto! ATM," said UCB in a release.
United will continue to monitor the situation and make operational decisions with the guidance from local and federal officials.
