As part of its commitment to investing in the Laurens community, United Community Bank will begin extensive renovations to improve its downtown Laurens branch beginning in early 2023.
Due to the extent of the renovations, the location will close temporarily and establish a temporary branch in the adjacent lot behind the current branch location, at 101 West Main Street.
During the renovation period, United will serve customers through a temporary branch that will have full banking services available. Along with a drive-thru lane, an Interactive Teller Machine (ITM) will also be installed at this location, allowing for extended banking hours. Customers can also continue to visit the United branch located less than a mile away at 501 Church St.
“We are committed to serving our customers and we are excited to reinvest in our presence in the Laurens community,” said Candi Wilson, Regional Banking Manager. “We appreciate our customers’ patience during our construction phase and look forward to increasing our capabilities with a new and improved branch.”
The ITM will provide customers with the convenience of an ATM with a virtual teller outside of normal banking hours, as early as 8 am and as late as 6 pm on weekdays, as well as from 9 am-12 pm on Saturdays. Customers can use the ITM to deposit cash, cash checks, make loan payments, withdraw cash, and many other banking transactions.
United anticipates the Main Street branch renovations will be complete in 2024.
