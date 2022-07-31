The United Way of Laurens County recently held a garden celebration. Located in the Lydia Community, the Sweetheart Garden hopes to spread awareness for healthier eating.
Visitors were offered flowers, and given samples of peppers and cherry tomatoes.
Kids were treated to food, a water slide, and several other treats.
The garden beds, soil, plants, and garden party were made possible through grants, personal donations, and volunteer partnerships.
There is four part-time garden staff who rotate between three large gardens in Clinton, Gray Court, and Waterloo. The space in Clinton is their largest one.
Those involved hope that the space can attract volunteers from the neighborhoods surrounding the Sweetheart Garden.
