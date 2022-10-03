The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce and the United Way of Laurens celebrated the Sweetheart Community Garden with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated one of three new community gardens in Laurens County. This is the second event hosted by the Sweetheart Community Garden. Earlier this year they hosted a community block party.
This garden, as well as the other two locations in Waterloo and Gray Court, have been funded by a two-year USDA/NRCS grant.
These gardens have allowed the United Way to provide fresh produce for free throughout the summer. They are now working on their fall crops.
The United Way thanked the City of Clinton for the support they have received stating that “we would not have been able to transform our Sweetheart Garden without your help.”
United Way Executive Director Alesia Carter also stated that volunteers are always needed and for those interested in participating to contact the United Way of Laurens County.
