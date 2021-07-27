The United Way of Laurens County, in partnership with Healthy Laurens, will host their second annual book bag giveaway on Tuesday, August 10 from 11am until supplies run out.
The event will be held at the United Way office, located at 16 Peachtree Street in Clinton.
Book bags will be full of supplies and any child of school age in Laurens County is eligible. The child must be present and SC Empowerment Centre will be providing food boxes for kids.
If you have questions or are interested in donating, call 864-833-3623 or email aredmond@uwlc-online.org.
