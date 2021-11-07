A youth volunteer rally will be held on Sunday, November 14 at 3:00PM on the Public Square in Laurens (rain location at the picnic shelter at Little River Park) for high school students who would like to become more involved in county-wide volunteer efforts to improve quality of life for local residents.
Participants will be invited to create a Youth Advisory Committee and a Youth Volunteer Team, which will be advised by the United Way of Laurens County(UWLC), through their staff and representatives of the Board of Trustees.
The United Way of Laurens County is seeking to be more responsive to the needs of the entire community, increasing their representation across under-represented groups. In auditing their Board of Trustees and volunteer rosters, they observed a low representation among the under-25 population. To be more aware of needs that this age group sees - and to encourage future volunteerism and community spirit, the UWLC is seeking to establish a Youth Advisory Committee (YAC) and volunteer program.
This effort is only one of the steps they are taking to make sure they represent the entire county. Over the past two years, they have had more point-of-service engagements with the community, such as on-site food and school-supply distributions and other engagements directly with residents in addition to grants to local agencies.
The UWLC has provided an overview of the proposed Youth Advisory Committee:
• The YAC will provide feedback and insight to the Board of Trustees of the United Way of Laurens County, helping the board have a better understanding of the needs of the community from the perspective of our youngest citizens.
• They can share insights from their neighborhood and other connections regarding needs which are not being met.
• They can suggest ways to make ongoing programs more effective for youth.
• They can communicate to their peers about ways to become involved with the various agencies supported by the United Way of Laurens County and promote education about available resources.
• The YAC will support Bags of Love, Day of Caring, and the annual School Supply Drive by helping with assembly of bags/backpacks or with other projects on Day of Caring.
• The YAC will develop one or two annual projects to be spearheaded by the YAC and supported by the Board of Trustees.
• Youth Advisory Committee participants should anticipate no more than an hour to ninety minutes per month of meeting and communication commitments, except for participation in projects. Other youth participants can choose their level of engagement and time commitment.
