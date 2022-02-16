In a time when the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to impact families, Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) is committed to providing resources to help.
Through a series of monthly virtual sessions known as Parent Academy, parents and guardians can hear from professionals and learn ways to address some of the situations being faced by families after nearly two years dealing with the effects of the pandemic. All sessions are free for participants.
“Each Parent Academy virtual session is designed to help support family engagement, overall student academic growth, and social-emotional growth and support,” noted Dr. Ameca Thomas, LCSD 55 Superintendent. “The sessions provide an opportunity for parents and guardians to gain knowledge of researched-based ways to best support their student. The series covers a range of topics and student age levels, and are beneficial for paretns, educators, and students.”
“Parent Academy participants will hear from Teaching Heart Institute professionals who are focused on fostering and building quality connections between parents and children, as well as between teachers and students,” said Dr. Anna Brink, LCSD 55 Director of Federal Programs, Accountability, and Professional Development
The virtual sessions are scheduled for one Thursday evening per month in February through May. Sesions are held from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. and are streamed live through the district’s You Tube channel. The link can be found on the district website at www.laurens55.org, and on the Laurens 55 Facebook page on the evening of each scheduled event.
The first spring session is scheduled for February 17 and the topic will be Calming Activities & Creating a Calming Center & Routine at Home. Additional scheduled dates and topics include
March 24 – Suicide Awareness & Prevention,
April 21 – Trauma/PTSD: Signs, Symptoms, & Potential Treatments,
May 19 – Highly Sensitive Youth: How to Support Them & Educate Others
“Please feel free to share this information with your friends, family, and others in our community who may be dealing with the same issues. We want this to help as many families as possible,” said Thomas. “Laurens 55 is committed to providing opportunities to help combat the impact of the pandemic on child well-being.”
