Piedmont Technical College (PTC) and SC Works/Upper Savannah are hosting a Job Fair on Thursday, March 17 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Medford Family Event Center in Greenwood.
More than 50 employers from Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Newberry, and Saluda counties are expected.
Companies that will be actively recruiting at the Job Fair include AnMed Health, BMW Manufacturing, City of Greenwood Police Department, Diana Pet Food, Eaton, Greenwood School District 50, Lonza, Prisma Health, Samsung, Self Regional Healthcare, ZF Transmissions, and many more.
Attendees are encouraged to bring plenty of resumes and to dress as if they were going to an actual job interview because they will be meeting employers face-to-face.
