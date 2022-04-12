WASHINGTON – U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced on Tuesday that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $2 million grant to the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission for sewer infrastructure upgrades to service a prime industrial corridor.
This project will promote job creation through sewer upgrades necessary for business expansion. This EDA grant will be matched with $735,000 in local funds and is expected to create 50 jobs and generate $50 million in private investment.
“President Biden supports community-led efforts to diversify and grow regional economies,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. “This EDA investment will provide for sewer upgrades that Laurens needs to support its business community, including the expansion of a Danish company with a direct investment in the region.”
“The Economic Development Administration plays an important role in helping communities implement their plans to provide the vital infrastructure that businesses need to be successful,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. “This EDA investment will support necessary infrastructure upgrades to serve local industries in Laurens, South Carolina, and accommodate future growth.”
“This award is great news for the region and the state,” said Senator Lindsey Graham. “This funding will improve water and sewer service in a critical industrial corridor in the Upstate, allowing for continued economic development and job creation. The Palmetto State is a great place to live and work, and this grant will help to ensure quality infrastructure exists in the Upstate.”
This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Upper Savannah Council of Governments (USCOG). EDA funds USCOG to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs.
