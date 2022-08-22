Main Street South Carolina is hosting its third quarter training for local Main Street directors Thursday, August 25 in the City of Laurens.
The U.S. Small Business Administration will join local officials at the meeting to discuss the many resources it makes available to small businesses. SBA’s Associate Administrator for the Office of Field Operations Jennifer Kim and SBA’s Region 4 Administrator Allen Thomas will be presenting at the meeting.
This training will also focus on traffic-calming solutions, successful historic tax credit projects and local partnerships, as well as an economic development tour of historic downtown Laurens. View the full agenda here.
