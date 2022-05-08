For the twentieth consecutive year, the most outstanding Career and Technical Education student from each region will be recognized as a Technology Champion during the South Carolina Education and Business Summit (EBS) 2022.
Each champion will receive an official certificate of achievement from the SC Department of Education and a scholarship check in the amount of $250.
This year's recipient for the WPEC region went to LDHS senior Wesley Veal. Laura Padgett, WPEC Regional Career Specialist, and Matt Wiggins, SC Department of Commerce, presented Veal with the award on Wednesday, May 4 at LDHS.
Veal is a triple Career and Technology Education completer in Automotive Technology, Welding, and Pre-Engineering Project Lead the Way. He plans to attend Greenville Technical College and major in Automotive Technology, with an emphasis in Diesel Mechanics.
Currently, Veal has 10 different certifications in the automotive field, making him career-ready. He works daily with state-of-the-art technology in the auto tech, welding, and engineering labs.
Veal was part of the award-winning LDHS Robotics Team, Robotz Garage. He is also a Boeing STEM Signing Day recipient and placed 2nd in the state for the Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) All-Star Challenge.
