Honored recently at Clinton Presbyterian Community are William Ford, Carl Leonard, and George Williamson, members of World War II’s Greatest Generation.
Veterans Last Patrol had all military branches represented, along with veterans’ groups, a submarine association, Vietnam veterans, and the Greenwood, Greenville and Spartanburg American Legion Posts.
The group’s theme: “All have served some, but some have served all.”
Carl Leonard was honored for his service in an Army tank corps, 1942-45. His company freed Jews from a concentration camp. He went into the retail and insurance business, is a member of Clinton First Baptist Church, 55 years, and will be 97 in November.
George Williamson was honored for his service as a Marine, 1943, and radio operator, a veteran of the taking of Okinawa, which preceded the dropping of atomic bombs on Japan; and he will be 97 on July 6th – he says, “they celebrate it nationally two days earlier.”
William Ford was honored for his service in the Naval Air Corps, 1943; his company trained for the invasion of Japan. He became a pharmacist (Edgefield and Easley) and finished his pharmacy career at age 80. He is 95.
Veterans Last Patrol conducts these programs at end-of-life times, sometimes in hospices and other times in assisted living facilities, to honor and befriend veterans.
