Veterans are concerned that Laurens County spending $450,000 on a military services monument at the Laurens Library is not the best use of funds. But county leaders say now, they couldn’t change the location even if they wanted to.
For 7 years, veteran and local leader King Dixon and Veterans’ Affairs Officer Carey Bolt have worked on getting a monument at the Historic Courthouse in downtown Laurens. A redesign was done after complaints that the monument was too big, and private money has been collected. Then, on Nov. 3, 2020, voters approved a capital sales tax with one of the stipulations being that a military monument be built at the Library grounds.
As complaints have arisen, Laurens County Council Chairman Brown Patterson addressed the issue as a “point of personal privilege” at the start of the Aug. 10 council meeting. He said veterans, and others, had plenty of opportunities to speak up about a monument at the Historic Courthouse before the referendum. There have been “no secrets,” he said.
American Legion Post 25 Commander Jim Peterson and veteran James Buchanan spoke to the matter later in public comments time.
Peterson said he felt “misled” when he endorsed the Capital Project Sales Tax and making a monument one of 16 projects to be funded. Buchanan read a letter that outlined the Hall of Heroes Committee’s work on behalf of a monument at the Historic Courthouse.
Monuments there now memorialize Laurens County’s sacrifice in the nation’s wars, including the Confederacy.
Peterson said a monument at the Library could open the door for these monuments to be moved there. Chairman Patterson said as long as he was on council, he would never support that.
Peterson called the square where war dead are memorialized, “sacred ground.”
Peterson also appeared before council with a request – a gift of land on which American Legion Post 25, with 110 members, could build a Legion Hut. The group now meets at the Methodist church.
The request was referred to a committee. Peterson said that’s what the Legion was hoping for, so an inventory of county-owned land could be viewed and discussed. “We want to introduce the idea,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.