By executive order of Gov. Henry McMaster, Vickie C. Cheek’s appointment as Coroner of Laurens County has been “memorialized,” in the governor’s words.
The appointment came after the endorsement of the county’s legislative delegation and was necessary due to the death of F.G. “Nick” Nichols on December 2, 2019. Nichols was in his fifth term as coroner and worked in the coroner’s office for 37 years.
Cheek worked under Nichols’ leadership for 19 years.
According to her statement, Cheek said she has “been blessed with the duty and privilege of assisting those at a most difficult time in their lives, the loss of a loved one. Whether one passes in the company of family and friends or alone, our decedents deserve the dignified treatment of a coroner. I have always considered working in the Coroner's Office God's calling in my life and will continue to serve Laurens County citizens with integrity, honor and compassion.
“I appreciate this opportunity and will focus my energy on serving our community well and carrying on the legacy of high standards Mr. Nichols has left behind.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.