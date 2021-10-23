A Clinton man died on Friday from injuries sustained in a house fire on West Pitts Street in Clinton on Tuesday afternoon.
The Laurens County Coroner's Office was notified by the Augusta Burn Center that Willie A. Gary Jr., a 20-year-old male from Clinton died from smoke inhalation.
Gary was rescued from the blaze by the Clinton Fire Dept. and sent to the Augusta Burn Center, according to the Laurens County Coroner's Office.
Clinton Fire received an alarm at 4:21 pm and upon arrival, found a two-story residence with fire in the front of the house, under the porch.
Firefighters were notified that a person was trapped on the second story of the house, said Clinton Fire Chief Phillip Russell. This person stayed on the phone with dispatch and E-911 personnel kept firefighters informed of their location and condition, as fire crews worked to rescue him, said Russell.
Clinton Fire personnel both extinguished the fire at the front of the house and extended a ladder to the location of the victim. Crews entered the room and extricated the victim out of the second floor to a ladder, where firefighters received the victim and took him down the ladder.
“The house received a great deal of water and smoke damage,” said Russell.
Responding units included Clinton Fire, Joanna, Sandy Springs and Laurens County Fire Service.
