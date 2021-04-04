POLICE

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Indian Mound Road, approximately five miles east of Waterloo.

The incident occurred around 1:00am on Saturday morning, according to Trooper Joe Hovis of the SC Highway Patrol.

The victim was driving a 2014 Jeep east on Indian Mound Road, when they ran off the left side of the road and overturned. The victim was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Courtney Brianna Crocker, 27, of Laurens. 