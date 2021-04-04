One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Indian Mound Road, approximately five miles east of Waterloo.
The incident occurred around 1:00am on Saturday morning, according to Trooper Joe Hovis of the SC Highway Patrol.
The victim was driving a 2014 Jeep east on Indian Mound Road, when they ran off the left side of the road and overturned. The victim was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Courtney Brianna Crocker, 27, of Laurens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.