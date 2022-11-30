An 18-year-old Woodruff man was arrested after a 14-year-old was shot and killed in Enoree on November 25.
Laurens County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Memory Lane in Enoree in reference to a juvenile with a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, it was determined that an 18-year-old at the residence negligently discharged a firearm one time, striking a 14-year-old juvenile, said the LCSO.
The 14-year-old was transported to Laurens County Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Laurens County Coroner's office.
Gavin Ray Dutton, 18, of Woodruff, was arrested and charged with Involuntary Manslaughter and Possession of a Stolen Weapon. Additional charges are possible.
The Laurens County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Jeremiah Robinson, of Enoree.
“This is a tragic and senseless incident," said Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds. "The Second Amendment and personal safety are guarded rights we hold highly. However, this was a reckless disregard for human life that has to be addressed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.