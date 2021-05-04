One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 39 near Cross Hill around 7:20am on Saturday morning, according to Trooper Joe Hovis.
The victim was driving a 2011 Kia south on Hwy. 39 when they ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and ran off the left side of the road, hitting several trees.
Hovis said the victim was not wearing a seatbelt, was entrapped in the vehicle and had to be mechanically extricated. The victim died at the scene, according to Hovis.
The Laurens County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as 22-year-old Dakota James McKinney of Saluda, SC.
