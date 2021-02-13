Laurens native Kelsey Vinson is the new sports scientist with the University of Virginia football team.
Vinson graduated from Laurens District High School in 2016. She then went on to Clemson University where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Health Science in December 2019. After getting her undergraduate degree, she completed her Master of Science in Applied Health Research and Evaluations with a focus in Athletic Leadership from Clemson.
In May 2019, she started interning with the Clemson Football team in the Clemson Applied Science Lab (CASL) until she completed her undergraduate degree.
At first, she was working in recovery modalities-- all things that lead to athletes feeling less sore, stronger, etc. She operated and ran things such as sensory deprivation tanks, infrared beds, massage guns, cryotherapy, and more.
Soon into that internship, she began learning more about the data and analytics side of athletics-- sports science. From there, she was able to track athlete development, show certain practice and game performance statistics, and show what weakness an athlete or the team might be facing.
She specifically worked with Catapult, a sports performance analytics equipment that is wearable devices to track and monitor athletes.
She immediately started her master’s after the internship in the CASL because she knew she wanted to be in something similar to the work she did there. She took classes on athletic-based research, statistical analysis, strength, and conditioning principles.
During COVID, many athletic departments had to furlough people, so jobs or internships were few and far between.
“When the opportunity popped up in Virginia, I knew I needed to go," said Vinson. "I talked to several staff at Clemson who said the program here would be a good fit for me.”
UVA currently does not have a sports scientist. A strength and conditioning coach had that responsibility before she got there.
“I am taking over some of the responsibilities of running their Catapult, but also carving out my own path of what sports science and research will look like here," said Vinson. "If I were to say my job duties, I would classify it as just trying to give the athletes as much information as I can to help them reach their full potential.”
