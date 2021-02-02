Presbyterian College students volunteered at numerous locations in Laurens County, including the future Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail with the Laurens County Trails Association, Habitat for Humanity, and the Humane Society on Saturday, January 30.
According to Hallie Keisler, Student Volunteer Services Co-Director, as a way to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and live by PC’s motto, students at PC volunteer to help out around the community.
The motto of PC is Dum Vivimus Servimus, or While We Live, We Serve.
This year PC joined forces with Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital, the Laurens County Trail Association, and Brown Patterson, Laurens County Council Chair, to start the development of the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail.
The volunteers were cutting down trees, clearing the start of the path. Justin Benfield, Laurens County Hospital CEO brought his chainsaw to help cut down the trees.
The volunteers worked from 9 am to noon on the trail cleanup.
Rev. Racquel Gill, Assistant Chaplain for Multicultural Community Engagement, said that they have been planning to volunteer with the cleanup of the trail for 2 years.
Gill was instrumental in putting this event together.
There were around 22 student volunteers from PC. In previous years, student-athletes were able to assist in these events but due to COVID restrictions, they were not allowed to attend.
Dr. Don Raber, the acting president, attended the event while new president Dr. Matthew vandenBerg was moving in. vandenBerg’s first official day was February 1.
