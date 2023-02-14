The Vulnerable Adult Guardian ad Litem Program (VAGAL SC), a division of the South Carolina Department on Aging, is seeking volunteers to advocate for adults aged 18 years and older who are in custody of the South Carolina Department of Social Services Adult Protection Division. These individuals are often victims of abuse, neglect, self-neglect, or exploitation.
VAGAL SC will host a volunteer guardian ad litem training on March 22 at the Appalachian Council of Governments Building, located at 30 Century Circle in Greenville, SC from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch will be provided. Check-in will begin at 9:30 am. The deadline for applications is March 16, 2023.
For more information and to complete an application, visit aging.sc.gov/vagal, or call 803-734-9900
