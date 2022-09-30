Walmart is hosting a Driver Open House event across the country and hiring up to 5 CDL-A drivers in the Laurens area.
Each year, Walmart’s nearly 13,000 drivers travel over 900 million miles and deliver millions of cases of merchandise to 4,700 Walmart and Sam's Club locations across the nation — all while remaining one of the largest and safest fleets on the road.
Walmart truck driving jobs are considered among the best in the industry, and the company is recruiting the best and safest drivers to join its team as the business continues to grow.
Across the country, Walmart is planning on growing its private fleet, which includes 5 drivers in Laurens, South Carolina.
While there are different factors that make up a driver’s pay, new drivers can earn up to $110,000. Drivers also have access to company benefits on day one and can earn as much as 21 days of Paid Time Off (PTO) in their first year.
To drive for Walmart, a commercial driver must have at least 30 months of full-time experience with no serious traffic violations in the last four years.
Walmart benefits also include medical coverage, a 401(k) match, an associate stock purchase match, paid maternity and parental leave, various associate discounts and no-cost college, with Walmart paying for 100% of the cost of college tuition and books through its Live Better U program.
The Open House will give people a chance to learn about driving jobs with Walmart, information on pay and benefits offerings, meeting local management, touring offices/shop and checking our equipment and asking current drivers about their careers with Walmart.
Interested CDL-A drivers are invited to attend the open house on: Oct. 3 – 7: Monday/Wednesday/Friday in person from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Tuesday virtual event at 9 a.m. CST; Thursday virtual event at 3 p.m. CST.
The job fair will be on-site at 1050 Vern Cora Road in Laurens. Applicants can register here: wmtcareers.com/drivers.
