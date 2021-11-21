The Ware Shoals Community Library, in conjunction with Ware Shoals Historical and Tourism committee, will host their first gingerbread house contest and exhibit.
Trophies will be awarded in both adult and children’s categories for Most Traditional, Most Creative, and Overall. Gingerbread houses can range from something simple to as creative and fancy as you can dream. Everything above the base must be composed completely of edible materials.
From the very young to the very young at heart, organizers want the reaction to the magical experience to be the same when people come to view the gingerbread houses. It is all about adding tradition, interaction, and fun.
The gingerbread Houses may begin to be delivered on Monday, November 29 but must be delivered to the Ware Shoals Community Library no later than 4:00 PM Tuesday, November 30. The judging of the exhibits will take place on Tuesday, November 30 at 6:00 with awards following.
The Gingerbread House Exhibit can be viewed anytime during regular hours November 29-December 3. Anyone wishing to sign up for exhibition should call Ware Shoals Community Library at (864) 456-2813 or you may register online at www.greenwoodcountylibrary.org. The deadline to signup is noon on November 30.
The gingerbread house contest and exhibit is free and open to bakers of all abilities and ages.
