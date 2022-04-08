The Ware Shoals Community Library will host their Spring Art Gala and exhibition on Tuesday, April 26 from 6-7:30pm.
Ware Shoals Community Library is looking for local artists and photographers who would like to display their work at the Spring Art Gala. Whether you are an amateur or professional artist or just like to paint in your spare time, you are invited to place your work on exhibit at this year’s Art Gala.
The Art Gala is not just about paintings. The Art Gala will also provide an opportunity for photographers to display their skills along with those that enjoy pottery, quilting, or creating one of a kind sculptures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.