The Ware Shoals Community Library in conjunction with Ware Shoals Historical and Tourism committee will host the 2nd Annual Gingerbread House Competition and Exhibition.
Trophies will be awarded in Adult/Family Group, Teen (ages 12-17), and Children's Group (ages 0-11). The trophies for 2022 are Most Traditional, Most Creative, Most Decorated, Honorable Mention, and Overall.
Gingerbread houses can range from something simple to as creative and fancy as you can dream. Everything above the base must be composed completely of edible materials.
"From the very young to the very young at heart, we want the reaction to the magical experience to be the same when people come to view the gingerbread houses," said the Ware Shoals Community Library in a release. "It is all about adding tradition, interaction, and fun."
The Gingerbread Houses must be delivered to the Ware Shoals Community Library no later than 4:00 PM Tuesday, November 29. The judging of the exhibits will take place on Tuesday, November 29 at 6:00pm with awards following.
The Gingerbread House Exhibit can be viewed anytime during regular hours November28 - December 2. Anyone wishing to sign up for the exhibition should call Ware Shoals Community Library at (864) 456-2813 or you may register online at www.greenwoodcountylibrary.org. The deadline to register is noon on November 29.
The gingerbread house contest and exhibit is free and open to bakers of all abilities and ages.
