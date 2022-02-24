Water faucets at the Laurens County Water & Sewer Commission office, Hwy 221 S., Laurens, now are flowing with Lake Greenwood water.
At its late January meeting, board members were served some of the first water coming from the commission’s massive water treatment plant near the lake. There is a separate raw water intake, running 24-7, on the lake shore. The board received an update at its February meeting on Tuesday.
There are minor completions to be made on the water plant’s and the new Milam Road water tank’s punch lists before the project is totally wrapped up, the board was told.
Water flows “up” Hwy 221 from the plant to a tank at the commission’s office, then along new pipes to the Raider Road pump station. Once new equipment is installed there, water can flow into even more of the LCWSC’s existing water system.
Water also flows “up” along Hwy 72 and heads toward the Joanna community. As LCWSC produces more of its own water, it will buy less from Laurens CPW, the City of Clinton, and the Greenville Water System. Officials have said all three likely will remain LCWSC suppliers at some level; just the amount purchased will change depending on customers’ needs.
Primarily funded by a U.S. Department of Agriculture loan, the Lake Greenwood Water Treatment Plant is one of the largest infrastructure projects in Laurens County history.
While bringing the plant on-line, LCWSC is keeping up with other projects, including a potential sewer system for Gray Court.
LCWSC manages the northwestern Laurens County town’s water system now - 2 1/2 years into a 3-year contract - and town officials have said they are ready to consider expanded sewer, also.
Initially, it would be for the town center - to encourage more business - and a small business area on Hwy 14. Eventually, there could be a link to a proposed subdivision behind Gray Court-Owings Elementary School.
Firm costs have not yet been developed but the initial cost could be $1.3 million. As things stand now, LCWSC and the Town of Gray Court can apply for state and federal infrastructure grants. During the past three years, LCWSC has qualified for $10.8 million in water and sewer grants for projects like this. It has re-habbed the water and sewer systems of Joanna primarily through grant funding.
