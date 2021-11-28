Waterloo Elementary School will kick off their “Change for Change” campaign with a school walk on Monday, Nov. 29 at 8:15am.
This walk and campaign is set to bring awareness to diabetes in recognition of November as National Diabetes Month.
“We have a student who suffers from diabetes and it has altered her life,” said Principal Farrell Thomas. “She will serve as our grand marshal and lead our walk.”
Students will bring in “change” from November 29 through December 3 so that the school can donate to diabetes research on behalf of the student and Waterloo Elementary School.
