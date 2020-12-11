Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) announced this week that Waterloo Elementary School (WES) was moving to eLearning on Dec. 8. On Friday, Dec. 11, LCSD 55 announced that WES and Sanders Middle School will move to eLearning until the holiday break.
"We will continue to monitor staff and student cases over the two week holiday break,” said Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas, “but we do expect to return all campuses to full five day per week face-to-face instruction when we return on January 4, 2021.”
COVID-19 protocols require that LCSD 55 quarantine or isolate approximately 50 members of the staff and students at Sanders because of positive tests and close contacts. Like Waterloo Elementary School, the small staff at Sanders cannot absorb the significant level of staff absences. The school will shift to providing meals through use of a drive through package meal pick-up following guidelines similar to what has been done most recently.
