Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) announced on Monday afternoon that Waterloo Elementary School will move to eLearning on Dec. 8.
LCSD 55 Superintendent, Dr. Ameca Thomas announced, “LCSD 55 will be moving all students and staff at Waterloo Elementary School to eLearning for at least the remainder of this week.” The change will begin on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
COVID-19 has affected several members of the staff, as they are being required to isolate or quarantine due to close contacts. The small staff at Waterloo cannot absorb the significant level of absences required in this case and the availability of substitutes is limited.
Thomas added, “We regret having to make this decision so late in the day. We wanted to keep the children in school but we could not fill the large gap in personnel availability. Ultimately, this was the best decision available.”
The school will shift to providing meals through use of a drive through package meal pick-up following guidelines similar to what has been done most recently. The district also plans to monitor and re-evaluate the situation with plans to return students to the classroom as soon as sufficient staff is available to provide for safe operations.
